Universities sign pact to work on vaccine

CHENNAI

12 June 2020 23:52 IST

Siddha medicines to be studied as well

The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University (TNMGRMU) and the Tamil Nadu University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (TANUVAS) are working together to identify a vaccine candidate against COVID-19, and are studying the anti-viral activity of select Siddha medicines such as kabasura kudineer.

According to a press release, both institutions have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to share expertise and facilities to jointly work in various areas of healthcare research.

They are also jointly conducting animal studies and cell line studies to assess the anti-viral activity of Siddha medicines such as kabasura kudineer and nochi kudineer.

The two universities will work towards promoting excellence in basic and advanced research in healthcare, particularly in epidemics and zoonotic diseases. They will also explore other areas to work together, such as in collaborative research projects funded by national and international agencies.

Registrars of the two universities — M.B. Aswath Narayanan of TNMGRMU and P. Tensingh Gnanaraj of TANUVAS — signed the MoU. Vice-chancellor of TNMGRMU Sudha Seshayyan and vice-chancellor of TANUVAS C. Balachandran were present.