Universities should undertake research to document unsung freedom fighters: Governor

January 27, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has issued directions to the Vice-Chancellors of the State-run universities to encourage research on unsung freedom fighters and document their lives, the Raj Bhavan said on Thursday. At least five research scholars could be named for the task at each of these universities.

One-year fellowships could be granted to these scholars and on successful completion of their fellowships, they would be felicitated at the Raj Bhavan. The Governor has also sought regular updates from the Vice-Chancellors in this regard, it said.

In a communication to the Vice-Chancellors, Mr. Ravi, who is the Chancellor of these universities, said that except for a few front line freedom fighters, history had not documented the others and it was a duty to honour them and document their lives.

“Innumerable freedom fighters from our Tamil Nadu have made rare sacrifices to chase the outsiders from this soil. Their sacrifices and contributions have been forgotten in the public domain,” the Raj Bhavan quoted Mr. Ravi as saying.

A country cannot refuse to acknowledge the contributions of its freedom fighters, Mr. Ravi contended and added that it was all our duty to document the lives of unsung freedom fighters so that future generations could be made aware of their sacrifices and contributions.