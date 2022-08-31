Universities should function within State govt.’s policy decisions: Stalin

CM reiterates T.N. government’s opposition to NEET, NEP

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Ministers at the conference held at Anna University in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

At a conference of Vice-Chancellors of State-run universities organised on Tuesday by the Tamil Nadu government, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said these universities “must function as per the policy decisions of the State government” and the Vice-Chancellors should act accordingly.

During his speech at the conference held at Anna University, Chennai, the very campus where he shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a convocation last month, Mr. Stalin reiterated the Tamil Nadu government's opposition to the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the National Education Policy (NEP).

His comments come against the backdrop of Governor-Chancellor R.N. Ravi conducting meetings with the Vice- Chancellors and proactively pushing for the NEP 2020.

Mr. Stalin recalled the Assembly adopting legislation to empower the State government to appoint Vice-Chancellors to the State-run universities and contended that the decision was based on the recommendations of the Punchhi Commission, which was constituted by the Union government on the Centre-State relations.

"It is to do with the rights of the State government. The issue of education right at State universities is the right of the government elected by the people. So universities should function within the policy decisions of the State government and you all Vice-Chancellors should act accordingly," Mr. Stalin said.

Seeking to explain the rationale behind the State’s position against NEET, Mr. Stalin contended, “We are not opposing it out of fear. We are opposing it because it is not a stepping stone but being an obstacle. It is education that should determine the qualification. It is a huge injustice to claim one can study [medicine] if they qualify [in an exam].”

The Tamil Nadu government opposed NEET only because it [government] had earned educational rights, because it upheld self-respect, because it is a society that developed through education, because it predicted the ill-effects given the history, Mr. Stalin contended.

Justifying the constitution of a committee led by a retired High Court judge for framing the State Education Policy, Mr. Stalin said it was a step towards creating a science-based Tamil society. Quoting from the Fundamental Duties from the Constitution about developing scientific temper, he said, “I have that duty. The Vice-Chancellors have it too. So do educationists.”

Incidentally, it was at the same venue Mr. Modi had last month advocated for the NEP.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy said syllabus should be framed to help students crack competitive examinations, including the civil service examinations. He also highlighted the need to address issues over appointment of teaching staff.

Minister for Agriculture M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Law Minister S. Regupathy, Minister for Animal Husbandry Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Environment and Forests Siva V. Meyyanathan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Vice-Chairperson of the State Planning Commission J. Jeyaranjan and senior officials were present.

Of the State-run 22 universities in Tamil Nadu, two were established before the Independence and only one was established between 1947 and 1967. “The remaining 19 universities were established over 50 years after 1967 by the Dravidian [party] governments,” Mr. Stalin said, adding that ₹3,000 crore was being spent on these universities every year.