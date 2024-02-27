GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Universities should focus on research, innovation, and inventions’

February 27, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Universities should focus on research, innovation, and inventions said T.R. Paarivendhar, Founder-Chancellor, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, at the inauguration of an international conference on advanced functional materials and devices. He urged young researchers to patent their inventions. The Nanotechnology Research Centre of the institute had organised the conference in which 170 scientists from 33 countries participated. Ashish Lele, Director of National Chemical Laboratory in the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, participated. He said on Wednesday the country’s first hydrogen fuel cell-powered catamaran prototype would be launched at the Kochi shipyard, commemorating National Science Day.

