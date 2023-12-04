ADVERTISEMENT

Universities postpone semester examinations

December 04, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The semester examinations of the University of Madras have been postponed owing to Cyclone Michaung. The university’s in-charge Controller of Examination Elangovan Vellaichamy said the theory examinations of undergraduate, postgraduate and professional degree courses for November 2023 semester examinations scheduled to be held between December 5 and 8, in the forenoon and afternoon, had been rescheduled. The revised dates would be announced later.  

Anna University announced that all its examinations (regular and distance education programme) for non-autonomous affiliated colleges and university departments scheduled from December 4 to 9 had been postponed “as a safety measure due to heavy rain in many parts of Tamil Nadu”. The revised dates for the postponed examinations will be announced later, said its Controller of Examinations (In-charge) P. Sakthivel.

