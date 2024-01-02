Universities have a great role to play in making India a developed nation by 2047: PM Modi

January 02, 2024 04:48 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, said the country’s rapid growth in all spheres of development would transform India into a developed nation in 2047.

Speaking at the 38th convocation of Bharathidasan University in Tiruchi, after presenting gold medals to the outstanding graduates, Mr. Modi said the country had set an ambitious goal of making itself a developed nation in 2047. The country has been making rapid developments in various fields, he said, and universities had a great role to play in achieving this target. Young graduates, engineers, business graduates and economists could help the country in their respective fields to make India a developed nation by 2047.

‘Best time to be young in India…’ PM Modi’s message to youth at Bharathidasan University

Listing some of the achievements of the BJP Government at the Centre, the Prime Minister said that growth had accelerated since 2014. Young scientists developed a vaccine for COVID-19 that put India on the world map. The number of patents in the country had gone up to 50,000 from 4,000 in 2014. Athletes had brought laurels by winning a record number of medals at international sporting events including the Asian Games. The number of start-ups had risen to 1 lakh, from less than 100 in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi said these achievements were made possible through “foresight and upright policies”, thereby extracting maximum talent and energy from young people and others.

The whole of society, including the poorest of the poor, has played a role in bringing the graduates [of the university] to this important day. Now, the graduates had to give back to them to build a better society. This was the true purpose of education, the Prime Minister told the graduating students.

Quoting Tamil poet Bharathidasan, who said, “Let us create a brave new world [Puthiyathor Ulagam Seivom],” the Prime Minister said the Indian youth were fulfilling his words by rising up to the occasion.

Lauding Bharathidasan University, Mr. Modi said it was established with a strong and mature foundation. This had made the varsity impactful in many domains, and, with its rich tradition, had a made a unique mark in imparting knowledge and skills to the youth, and producing many talents to the country.

Stating that the nation and civilisation centred around knowledge, the Prime Minister said that some of the earliest universities such as Nalanda and Vikramashila were well known. There were references to places like Kancheepuram housing great universities; Gangaikondachozhapuram and Madurai were also great seats of learning. The concept of a convocation was a very ancient practice, he said. The Tamil Sangam had a practice of recognising writers after a standard practice of analysing their work. Leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Madan Mohan Malviya and Sir Annamalai Chettiar were instrumental in establishing universities before Independence. They were the hubs of knowledge and nationalism, Mr. Modi said.

Stalin says T.N. is a model in quality higher education

In his special address, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the State had emerged as a model in imparting quality higher education. Out of the top 100 arts and science colleges categorised by the National Institute of Ranking Framework, 35 were in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, out of 100 top universities and engineering colleges, 22 universities and 15 colleges were in the State. This was made possible due to the seeds sown by the Justice Party’s rule around 100 years ago, and, Mr. Stalin said, his government was ensuring social justice by imparting education to all.

Governor R.N. Ravi conferred degrees to the new graduates. T.N. Higher Education Minister R.S. Rajakannappan and Vice Chancellor of the university M. Selvam also participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.