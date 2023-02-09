ADVERTISEMENT

Unity in Diversity is the central concept of Constitution, says Stalin

February 09, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister delivers virtual address to the Synod of Pentecostal Churches in Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addressing the Synod of Pentecostal Churches in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ideal of “Unity in Diversity” has been the central concept of the Constitution, which has helped the country through times of adversities, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Wednesday.

During his speech virtually delivered from Chennai on the occasion of the national conference of the Synod of Pentecostal Churches in Madurai, Mr. Stalin said it was historic that India continued to be a country with different groups of people.

“The long-term vision of those who designed the Constitution has been continuously guiding our Republic. From a poor, illiterate country, India has emerged a self-confident country on the world arena,” the Chief Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Listing various schemes that his government had implemented for the welfare of Christians in the State, Mr. Stalin assured the Synod that his government would fulfil the reasonable demands from the community in a phased manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US