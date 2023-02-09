HamberMenu
Unity in Diversity is the central concept of Constitution, says Stalin

Chief Minister delivers virtual address to the Synod of Pentecostal Churches in Madurai

February 09, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addressing the Synod of Pentecostal Churches in Madurai on Wednesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin addressing the Synod of Pentecostal Churches in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ideal of “Unity in Diversity” has been the central concept of the Constitution, which has helped the country through times of adversities, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Wednesday.

During his speech virtually delivered from Chennai on the occasion of the national conference of the Synod of Pentecostal Churches in Madurai, Mr. Stalin said it was historic that India continued to be a country with different groups of people.

“The long-term vision of those who designed the Constitution has been continuously guiding our Republic. From a poor, illiterate country, India has emerged a self-confident country on the world arena,” the Chief Minister said.

Listing various schemes that his government had implemented for the welfare of Christians in the State, Mr. Stalin assured the Synod that his government would fulfil the reasonable demands from the community in a phased manner.

