United States, Germany, seek extradition of antiquities smuggler Subash Kapoor as he finishes decreed jail term 

November 19, 2022 04:58 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The jail term of Subash Chandra Kapoor, an international antiques dealer, has ended, but he remains in prison due to a technicality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kapoor was arrested and remanded to judicial custody in 2012; he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on November 1 by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court for the offences of burglary and illegal export of 19 antique idols valued at above ₹94 crore. Ten years have since lapsed since he was lodged in the Central Prison, Tiruchi, but he remains inside, because he refused to pay the fine of ₹4,000 imposed on him by the Court.

Police sources said that because he has refused to pay the fine, he will have to undergo imprisonment for a further three months. The police officers of the Idol Wing are in a dilemma, since they are unable to prosecute him in four other cases, because of a condition of the extradition, that he would be tried only in the one case .

Meanwhile, the United States and Germany have sought the extradition of Subash Kapoor, on different grounds.

In 2019, Subash Kapoor who is a United States citizen, was charged by prosecutors in Manhattan, U.S., with stealing and possessing millions of dollars worth of artefacts. They charged that he was operating a smuggling ring that dealt with thousands of looted antiquities over a period of 30 years. U.S. authorities have already filed an application in the concerned court for his extradition.

Trending

“We are in contact in with the Department of Justice and Indian authorities about this matter. In 2020, the Office filed extradition paperwork for Kapoor and we intend to prosecute him in the United States pursuant to our ongoing investigation,” said Cohen Douglas, a spokesperson of the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. If Subash Kapoor is extradited to the U.S., he will have to face many cases, said a police officer.

German case

Kapoor was detained by German Police on October 30, 2011 at Germany’s Cologne Airport, based on a Red Corner Notice issued by the Interpol. He was successfully extradited by the Idol Wing CID (IWCID) headed by the then DIG A.G.Pon Manickavel from Germany in 2012. He was held as the prime accused in the theft and illegal export of antique idols of deities and artefacts from India worth beyond an estimated ₹600 crore, according to a report Mr. Manickavel filed at that point.

He was handed over to the Idol Wing CID Police, Chennai in July 2012 after being extradited to India to face chargeson a condition that he be tried only in a case.

Director General of Police, Idol Wing CID K.Jayanth Murali said, “The other cases are pending and we are writing to the Central government and State government about four cases. We cannot arrest him in other cases because it would amount to dishonouring the conditions of extradition. Foreign relations will get affected. Germany has exerted its diplomatic pressure and has sought his extradition and the Homeland Security of United States also want him to be extradited to the U.S. to face charges in at least half a dozen cases.”