Unit tests for Class 12 students set to begin in some districts

CHENNAI

17 May 2021 00:02 IST

Question papers and answer scripts would be sent via WhatsApp

A few districts are set to conduct unit tests for Class 12 students of government schools from Monday. These students have been waiting to take the board exams, which were supposed to be held in May but were postponed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the State.

“The question papers have been prepared by the subject teachers, and they will be administered to the students through WhatsApp groups. The students are required to send in the answer scripts through WhatsApp, and we will evaluate them,” a teacher said.

Students will take the tests for one-and-a-half hours, and will be graded out of 50 marks. Noting that they had received instructions from the education officials in their respective districts to conduct the tests, K.P.O Suresh, president, Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teachers’ Association, said this would serve as a revision for students waiting to take the exam. “We are, however, unsure how many students would be able to take these tests. We hope we can help them with revision later on,” he said.

A. Ramu, State president, Directly Recruited Post Graduate Teachers’ Association, said that while these tests were “good revision” for the students, they should only be considered as practice exams. “Many students in rural areas will face issues with internet connectivity and accessibility. We don’t want these tests to be made mandatory,” he said.

Ever since the board exams were postponed, schools have remained shut across the State and students have been preparing for the exams at home. Over the last week, a series of meetings were held by the School Education Department, and Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has reiterated that the board exams will take place, and that the dates would be announced later.

Many teachers are hoping that when the board exam dates are announced, they would have at least two weeks to prepare the students for the same.