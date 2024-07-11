GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Big unit is here, but tuna is elsewhere

Published - July 11, 2024 07:56 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

Beulah Rose
For want of tuna: The tuna processing unit, established as part of a deep sea fishing project, at Kunthukal near Pamban in Ramanathapuram district remain idle .

For want of tuna: The tuna processing unit, established as part of a deep sea fishing project, at Kunthukal near Pamban in Ramanathapuram district remain idle . | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

The tuna-processing unit at Kunthukal was inaugurated in 2018. It was part of the deep sea fishing project launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end bottom trawling in Palk Bay. Tharangambadi-based Uma Ship Builder and Repairs, one of the 18 companies empanelled by the then government for building long liners, set it up after signing an agreement with fishermen to build 10 long liners. The company had set up the yard on two acres of leased land at Kuzhandai Yesu Nagar.

The unit failed to take off as it was built for processing tuna fish which is available only in Thoothukudi coast. “Bringing the catch from there to be processed in Rameswaram was not feasible and hence the unit was abandoned,” say sources.

