Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh holds review meeting with stakeholders in Chennai

Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh on Sunday held a review meeting with the stake holders of Textiles, Handloom, Handicraft sector in Chennai.

T R B Rajaa, Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions and Commerce had also joined the meeting.

During the meeting, Mr. Singh reviewed the benefits being extended to the industry through various central Government scheme for modernisation of Handlooms, the Raw material yarn subsidy scheme and PM mudra loan to weaver artisans etc, according to a release.

He also advised the state Government to utilise the facility available in NIFT - VisioNEXT to create innovative design and trend forecasts and called for joint efforts by central and state governments to boost the livelihoods of handloom and powerloom workers

The Union Minister also emphasised the need to create Brand for various Handloom and Handicrafts products to scale up Exports.

He also visited and inspected the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Chennai.

Mr. Raaja in a social media post said he informed the Union Minister about the positive buzz about the PM Mitra Park in Virudhunagar and briefed about the progress of work.

“I placed a special request for SIPCOT Mini Textile Parks across Tamil Nadu, recognising the demand for skilled human resources in the sector and availability of the same across the State,” he added.

