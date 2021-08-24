Union Territory records 42 fresh COVID-19 infections

Recoveries double than that of new cases for second day

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory, and for the second consecutive day, the number of recoveries were double the 42 new cases confirmed on Monday.

Puducherry accounted for 25 of the new cases, which were detected from 3,035 tests, followed by Karaikal (4), Yanam (1) and Mahe (12).

The test positivity rate was 1.38%, case fatality rate 1.47% and recovery rate 97.88%.

The cumulative toll stood at 1,808 — Puducherry (1,429), Karaikal (234), Yanam (105) and Mahe (40).

With 93 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 796. The active cases comprised of 165 hospital patients and 631 home isolation cases. Puducherry has recorded an aggregate of 1,22,934 cases against 1,20,330 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 16.13 lakh tests administered so far, over 13.69 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 1,203 persons took the vaccine against COVID-19 in the last 14 hours.

The vaccinated population in the Union Territory aggregated to 7,81,590.