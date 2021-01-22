Union Territory logs 35 new cases, no deaths

Puducherry added 35 new COVID-19 cases while 32 patients were discharged on recovery on Thursday. No deaths were reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours.
Mahe accounted for 17 of the new cases, which were confirmed from 3,710 tests, followed by Puducherry (10) and Karaikal (8). Yanam has not reported new cases for over a week.
The active cases stood at 299 — 119 in hospitals and 180 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 0.94%, case fatality rate 1.66% and recovery rate 97.57%.
The tally is 643 deaths, a total of 38,772 cases and 37,830 recovered patients. The tests carried out by the Health Department was an estimated 5.46 lakh of which 5.02 lakh were negative.
Cuddalore records 2 cases
Cuddalore district reported two fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 24,868.
While 24,539 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 45.
In Villupuram district, 11 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 15,137. Kallakurichi district reported one positive case, taking the overall tally to 10,862.
