Union, Tamil Nadu governments helping T.N. woman to get custody of baby nephew in U.S.

March 28, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Union and Tamil Nadu governments are coordinating with Tamil diaspora in the United States of America to aid an Indian woman in her legal struggle to obtain the custody of her two-year old nephew, whose parents were found dead in Mississippi in May last year. The Indian aunt is planning to bring the baby back to Tamil Nadu to reunite him with his grandparents.

Acting on a representation from the aunt of the two-year old baby (who is a U.S. citizen by birth), the Tamil Nadu government’s Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Board earlier this month took up the issue with the External Affairs Ministry to help the family of the baby’s parents, who were natives of Usilampatti in Madurai district.

Earlier this week, Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare Board chairperson Karthikeya Sivasenapathy chaired a meeting in Memphis in Tennessee State with the baby’s family members, officials from the Consulate General of India, Atlanta, office-bearers from REACTION (Response Emergency Access & Care To Indian Overseas Network Team, Inc.), representatives from Mid-South Tamil Sangam, volunteers from Dallas, among others.

Power of attorney

Following the death of the baby’s parents, the local Child Protective Services in Mississippi secured the baby. Meanwhile, a neighbour obtained a power of attorney to take care of the baby temporarily and another family which was not related to the child by blood obtained temporary placement of the child for foster care.

The Indian aunt too had gone to the U.S. to seek custody of her nephew. After the issue went to a local court, a report from the Child Welfare Committee from Tamil Nadu was produced to support the case of the baby’s aunt, who has secured visitation rights, while the temporary custody of the baby remained with another family fighting for the custody.

“We had a meeting for about five hours to deliberate on how to help the Indian aunt from Tamil Nadu, who is seeking the custody of the baby. I believe the U.S. law strongly supports the health and well-being of the baby,” Mr. Sivasenapathy told The Hindu over phone from the U.S.