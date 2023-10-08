HamberMenu
Union, State governments should put an end to attacks on fishermen mid-sea : Vasan

October 08, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

TMC president G.K. Vasan on Saturday urged the Union and State governments to talk to the Sri Lankan government to put an end to the continuing attacks and robbing of fishermen by unidentified persons mid-sea.

In a release in the wake of the attack on four fishermen from Nagapattinam district on Friday night, he strongly condemned the indifferent attitude of the Sri Lankan government, which he said was otherwise prompt in taking action against fishermen from Tamil Nadu when they entered Sri Lankan waters.

According to Mr. Vasan, in the last one month, five attacks had happened on fishermen from Tamil Nadu by unidentified persons who stole valuables like GPS devices, fishing nets, and mobile phones from them.

