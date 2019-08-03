HC to rescue of physically challenged athletes

The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to allow three physically challenged athletes — Dinesh Kumar, Prem Shankar and Kevin George — to take part in the Special Olympics International Football Championship scheduled to commence in Chennai on Saturday, but refused to stay or order postponement of the event.

Justices Vineet Kothari and C.V. Karthikeyan passed the interim order on a case filed by the mother of one the athletes alleging favouritism in the selection process adopted by the officials of Special Olympics Bharat-Tamil Nadu (SOB-TN) and seeking a direction to the Centre to frame binding rules and regulations for selecting athletes.

The judges directed J. Paul Devasagayam, Area Director, SOB-TN and M.S. John Nagarajan, Senior Sports Manager, Special Olympic Asia Pacific, Chennai, to deposit ₹25,000 each from their personal funds with the Registrar General of the High Court before Monday for not having given proper instructions to their counsel. The two officials were ordered to be present for the next hearing on Monday.

In her affidavit, the petitioner accused the officials of misappropriating funds and selecting athletes who can afford to pay them much to the disappointment of the deserving athletes.