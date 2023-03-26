Union Ministry of Power cuts Tangedco’s daily coal rake allocation to 12

March 26, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

From April 1, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd. (Tangedco) will see a reduction in railway rakes for transportation of coal, as per a recent direction issued by the Union Ministry of Power (MOP).

Tangedco’s daily allocation of coal-carrying rakes for its thermal power plants, with a capacity of 4,320 MW, will decrease from 19 to 12. The Power Ministry said of the requirement of 222 million tonnes of domestic coal for power plants during April 2023, only around 201 million tonnes would likely be available due to constraints in railway logistics.

It has also evolved guidelines to ensure fair distribution of available domestic coal. As per the guidelines, coal would be allocated in the ratio of fortnightly average generation of various thermal plants.

Coal required by pithead plants (through conveyor and other means) will be excluded since it does not use the railway’s network. Plants taking coal through ‘road only’ mode and coal from captive mines will also be excluded for allocation of rail rakes, it noted.

“If States are found to be selling power generated from domestic coal at notified price in significant amounts in the power exchange, their rakes will be reduced accordingly. It is advised that surplus power may be made available to other power distribution companies through the PushP Portal,” the Ministry said. It also told States to immediately plan and make arrangements for any shortfall in domestic coal, in order to meet the power demand.

As per the State Energy Department’s policy note for 2022-23, the annual requirement of coal for Tangedco’s existing thermal power plants at a 100% plant load factor is 26.28 million tonnes per annum. To run all the plants, coal from 20 to 22 rakes per day is required. However, Tangedco was allocated only 12 rakes against the allotment of 16 rakes/day last year, it noted.

Tamil Nadu saw a maximum power demand of 18,053 MW on March 16, 2023. The State expects a maximum demand of 18,500 MW this summer. Overall, the Ministry has cut the daily rake allocation to State power generation companies from 137 to 118.