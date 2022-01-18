Union Minister unveils rehabilitation and resettlement policy of NLCIL

Union Minister for Coals, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi releasing the new rehabilitation and resettlement policy of NLC India Ltd. from Delhi on Monday.

CUDDALORE

18 January 2022 12:36 IST

Pralhad Joshi lauds NLCIL, Tamil Nadu government for framing a flexible policy for the affected people

NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL), a Navaratna Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Coal, has been playing a pivotal role in ensuring the country’s energy security during the last six decades, Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has said.

Launching the new rehabilitation and resettlement policy of NLCIL through virtual mode from New Delhi on Monday, Mr. Joshi lauded the efforts of NLCIL and the Tamil Nadu government in framing a very flexible rehabilitation policy with multiple options available to the affected people. He said the compensation to the affected villagers would be fair and transparent.

The new policy had provisions for enhanced amenities to project-affected families, he said, adding that NLCIL had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the State government to impart skill to them under Skill India Mission.

The new policy would pave the way for sustainable livelihood and make every village Atma Nirbhar, he added.

Union Minister of State for Coal, Mines and Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve said that besides benefitting the villagers, the policy would lead to further increase in energy production by the PSU.

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan, NLCIL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Rakesh Kumar, and Directors R. Vikraman, Jaikumar Srinivasan, Shaji John, and Cuddalore Collector K. Balasubramaniam were present during the event.