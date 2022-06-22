Union Minister reassures T.N. on Mekedatu project: Durai Murugan

State leaders meet Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has assured a delegation of Tamil Nadu leaders that no dam could be built across the Cauvery without the permission of the State, Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan said in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Mr. Durai Murugan led the team to New Delhi to meet Mr. Shekhawat to lodge the State’s protest with the Centre against the Cauvery Water Management Authority taking up for discussion the Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project at its next meeting. He also handed over a petition to the Union Minister.

AIADMK Rajya Sabha member M. Thambi Durai said that if Karnataka wanted to meet the drinking water requirements of Bengaluru, it could do so by drawing more water from the Krishna Raja Sagar dam and there was no need for a new dam.

Among those who were present at the meeting were Nainar Nagendran of the BJP, Vaiko of the MDMK. Selvaperunthagai of the Congress, Thol. Thirumavalavan of the VCK, and G.K. Mani of the PMK.