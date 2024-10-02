Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting visits Khadi Bhavan

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan visited the Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan in Anna Salai on Wednesday and commissioned the sales of khadi goods. He also commissioned a playground at the Cantonment Board in St. Thomas Mount.

Mr. Murugan paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s photo and in the khadi cloth section bought materials. The Bhavan offers a discount of 20% for the festival on khadi goods. A doll exhibition-cum-sale is also currently on at the premises as part of the ongoing Navaratri festival. Among the new arrivals are farm sets and tableaus from mythology besides papier mache idols of gods and goddesses.

He participated in a function at the Arignar Anna Cantonment High School in Pallavaram. He lauded the school for its effort in taking forward the Prime Minister’s message of Swachh Bharat. The playground is spread over 1.25 acre and has been established at a cost of ₹2.8 crore. The playground comprises space for hockey, two small football grounds, a cricket net practice facility, two volley ball courts and a basketball court. He also visited the Gandhi Mandapam in Guindy. He said the government, through its Swachh Bharat movement, was eliminating open defecation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.