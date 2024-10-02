GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting visits Khadi Bhavan

He paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 156th birth anniversary

Published - October 02, 2024 11:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan at Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan in Chennai on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan at Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan visited the Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan in Anna Salai on Wednesday and commissioned the sales of khadi goods. He also commissioned a playground at the Cantonment Board in St. Thomas Mount.

Mr. Murugan paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s photo and in the khadi cloth section bought materials. The Bhavan offers a discount of 20% for the festival on khadi goods. A doll exhibition-cum-sale is also currently on at the premises as part of the ongoing Navaratri festival. Among the new arrivals are farm sets and tableaus from mythology besides papier mache idols of gods and goddesses.

He participated in a function at the Arignar Anna Cantonment High School in Pallavaram. He lauded the school for its effort in taking forward the Prime Minister’s message of Swachh Bharat. The playground is spread over 1.25 acre and has been established at a cost of ₹2.8 crore. The playground comprises space for hockey, two small football grounds, a cricket net practice facility, two volley ball courts and a basketball court. He also visited the Gandhi Mandapam in Guindy. He said the government, through its Swachh Bharat movement, was eliminating open defecation. 

