Union Minister launches mass plantation drive at project sites of NLCIL

As part of the initiative, NLCIL has set a target to plant 2,41,200 tree saplings at all its units

Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, launched a mass tree plantation drive at various project sites of NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) and its subsidiaries through virtual mode on Thursday.

According to a press release, the drive has been taken up as part of the ‘Vriksharopan Abhiyan’ being observed at nearly 50 locations of Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) of the Ministry of Coal.

As part of the initiative, NLCIL has set a target to plant 2,41,200 tree saplings at all its units. Of these 1,08,400 saplings have been planted in Neyveli itself.

The drive was also carried out at other project sites of the company in Barsingar in Rajasthan, Talabira in Odisha, Ghatampur in Uttar Pradesh, Thoothukudi, Arupukottai and Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Joshi also inaugurated an Eco-tourism park in Neyveli. The park, spread over an area of 10 hectares, has a children’s play area, bird watching point, boating, medicinal plant garden, mist chamber, nursery and ghoshala etc.

NLCIL has proposed to integrate the park with local tourism circuits of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) and Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).

NLCIL chairman-cum-managing director Rakesh Kumar and Directors Shaji John, R. Vikraman and Jaikumar Srinivasan were present.