Union Minister lauds Tamil Nadu for its AI and cybersecurity policies

CHENNAI

06 October 2020 01:06 IST

Union Minister for Communications and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks at ‘Responsible AI for Social Empowerment’ (RAISE 2020), a virtual summit organised by the government in partnership with industry and academia.

Union Minister for Communications and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday appreciated Tamil Nadu for its work in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity.

He spoke at ‘Responsible AI for Social Empowerment’ (RAISE 2020), a virtual summit organised by the government in partnership with industry and academia.

Inaugurated by PM

The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Prasad praised Tamil Nadu for its AI and cybersecurity policies and appreciated its commitment to the use of AI for social good.

A tweet from the handle of Mr. Prasad’s office @OfficeOfRSP reads: “Tamil Nadu has become the first Indian State to develop its own AI, blockchain and cybersecurity policies. The State aims to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for public good.”