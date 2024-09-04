Union Minister L. Murugan condemns smearing of faecal matter on walls of a school in Namakkal district

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan on Tuesday condemned the incident in which miscreants allegedly smeared human faecal matter on the walls and locks of the Government Primary School at Ambedkar Nagar in Erumapatti Town Panchayat in Namakkal district.

The Minister demanded that the State government probe the incident and bring to book those involved in it. In a statement, Mr. Murugan said many government schools in the State lacked safety such as proper compound walls and security staff and are increasingly becoming a haven for anti-social elements.

He said though children of many schools had flagged the absence of safety measures, the State government had not taken any steps to address their grievances.

Even 600 days after the incident at Vengaivayal where faecal matter was found floating in an overhead tank that supplied drinking water to Scheduled Caste residents, a chargesheet had not filed yet and “the case is being delayed deliberately giving advantage to the criminals who involved in the incident.”

The Minister quoted several incidents that allegedly took place in Tamil Nadu and said “such incidents have been taking place in the State ruled by the DMK which claims Dravidian pride…What answer Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has regarding these incidents,” he asked.

