Union Minister General V.K. Singh participates at Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Vellore

January 12, 2024 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - VELLORE

Minister of State for Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation, General V.K. Singh participated at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) at Anaicut and Agravaram village in Gudiyatham town in Vellore on Friday as part of the Union government’s nationwide programme aimed at reaching out to citizens who are eligible for various central schemes but have not benefited so far.

Officials of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, jointly organised with the Hyderabad-based Agricultural Technology Application and Research Institute, said that the nationwide programme was launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15, 2023, to reach out to beneficiaries of the Centre’s flagship programmes both in rural and urban areas. In Tamil Nadu, the initiative has been launched in Tiruvannamalai, Nilgiris and Salem.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Union government has been implementing various welfare schemes with an aim for the upliftment of women, farmers, poor and youth in the country. “Welfare schemes are designed to address key challenges faced by these segments in the society. The growth of these segments is key for the development of the country,” he said.

Of the total 247 villages, 167 villages were covered by the specially designed automated IEC (Information, Education and Communication) van in Vellore popularising centrally sponsored schemes mainly through roadshows as part of the yatra, he said.

Every day, on an average, the van will cover at least two villages as part of the initiative, which aims to cover 2.7 lakh gram panchayats and around 15,000 urban locations in the country by January 25, 2024.

As part of the drive, Mr. Singh shared his ideas on tribal area development and interacted with tribal farmers. He also distributed vegetable seed kits and soil health cards to farmers, new gas connection to tribal families, kisan credit cards and NRLM loan to self help groups as part of the initiative.

In November last year, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra van at Jamunamarathur of Jawadhu Hills in Tiruvannamalai.