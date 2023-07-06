Union Minister concerned over slow implementation of Central schemes: Raj Bhavan

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar called on Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday.
In a social media post, the Raj Bhavan said that the Ms. Pawar “expressed her concern about the slow pace of implementation of the Central government’s health schemes in Tamil Nadu”.
However, the official communication issued by the Raj Bhavan did not mention the Union Minister of State expressing her concerns to the Governor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT