Union Minister calls on TN CM

CHENNAI

22 January 2021 13:01 IST

An official release termed it a courtesy call

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Giriraj Singh called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the latter’s camp office in Chennai on Friday. An official release termed it a courtesy call.

State Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan and Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji were also present.

