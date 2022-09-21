Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan called on Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi in the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Information & Broadcasting L. Murugan, BJP state unit president K. Annamalai accompanied Mr Pradhan. --
Union Minister calls on Governor
