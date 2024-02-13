ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister Anurag Thakur releases revised guidelines for community radio; says changes will help in financial sustainability

February 13, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The new guidelines allowed a single institution to set up a maximum of six stations in different districts of operation, increased advertising time from seven minutes to 12 minutes per hour, and increased rate of advertisement from ₹52 per 10 seconds to ₹74 per 10 seconds, said the Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affair and Sports Anurag Sing Thakur addressed the Regional Community Radio Sammelan organised at Anna University, Chennai through a video message on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur released the revised policy guidelines for setting up community radio stations at the Regional Community Radio Sammelan (South), a two-day conference which commenced here on World Radio Day on Tuesday.

Addressing the conference through a video message, he said the revised guidelines allowed a single institution to set up a maximum of six stations in different districts of operation, increased the advertising time for the stations from seven minutes to 12 minutes per hour, and increased the rate of advertisement from ₹52 per ten seconds to ₹74 per ten seconds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said such measures will help in financial sustainability of the stations and further growth of the community radio sector. Pointing out that the first community radio was launched in 2004 by former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani, he said the number of stations increased substantially after the present government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 due to the proactive measures it took.

Highlighting that there were 481 community radio stations in India at the moment, he expressed hope that the number will sharply increase over the next three years. He said each community radio station was a reflection of the local model that had been built over the years and the experiential learnings collected and shared.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, who delivered his speech via video conference, said there cannot be a better way to reach out to the community than this relatively inexpensive medium of community radio stations. He appealed to the stations to publicise the various welfare schemes being implemented by the government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US