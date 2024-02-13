Union Minister Anurag Thakur releases revised guidelines for community radio; says changes will help in financial sustainability

February 13, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur released the revised policy guidelines for setting up community radio stations at the Regional Community Radio Sammelan (South), a two-day conference which commenced here on World Radio Day on Tuesday.

Addressing the conference through a video message, he said the revised guidelines allowed a single institution to set up a maximum of six stations in different districts of operation, increased the advertising time for the stations from seven minutes to 12 minutes per hour, and increased the rate of advertisement from ₹52 per ten seconds to ₹74 per ten seconds.

He said such measures will help in financial sustainability of the stations and further growth of the community radio sector. Pointing out that the first community radio was launched in 2004 by former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani, he said the number of stations increased substantially after the present government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 due to the proactive measures it took.

Highlighting that there were 481 community radio stations in India at the moment, he expressed hope that the number will sharply increase over the next three years. He said each community radio station was a reflection of the local model that had been built over the years and the experiential learnings collected and shared.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, who delivered his speech via video conference, said there cannot be a better way to reach out to the community than this relatively inexpensive medium of community radio stations. He appealed to the stations to publicise the various welfare schemes being implemented by the government.