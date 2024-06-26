Union Labour Ministry seeks report on whether married women were not allowed to work in Foxconn India Apple iPhone plant

In the wake of media reports that married women were not being allowed to work at Foxconn India Apple iPhone Plant, the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has called for a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu government’s Labour department on the issue.

“The office of Regional Chief Labour Commissioner has also been directed to furnish the factual report to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India,” an official release from the Press Information Bureau said on Wednesday.

Section 5 of the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976 clearly stipulated that no discrimination be made while recruiting men and women workers. “As the State government is the appropriate authority for the enforcement and administration of the provisions of this Act, the report has been sought from the State government.”

