GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Labour Ministry seeks report on whether married women were not allowed to work in Foxconn India Apple iPhone plant

Updated - June 26, 2024 09:21 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of media reports that married women were not being allowed to work at Foxconn India Apple iPhone Plant, the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has called for a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu government’s Labour department on the issue.

“The office of Regional Chief Labour Commissioner has also been directed to furnish the factual report to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India,” an official release from the Press Information Bureau said on Wednesday.

Section 5 of the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976 clearly stipulated that no discrimination be made while recruiting men and women workers. “As the State government is the appropriate authority for the enforcement and administration of the provisions of this Act, the report has been sought from the State government.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.