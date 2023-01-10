‘Union’ is acceptable, ‘ Ondriyam’ is not, says Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi

January 10, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi said on Tuesday said he was fine with people using the term, ‘Union government’, to refer to the Government of India, but he felt the term, translated into Tamil as ‘ ondriya arasu’ , was not acceptable.

He was interacting with a batch of candidates who have cleared their Civil Services (Main) Exam and were looking forward to their interview. He said the word ‘ ondriyam’” referred to a sub-district, a sub-divisional level structure in the hierarchy and was used for the Union government, perhaps with an intention to “belittle” and be “disrespectful” to the Union government.

He was responding to a question from an aspirant on how to answer a question on the ‘Central government’ versus ‘Union government’ controversy in Tamil Nadu. Since coming to power, the DMK began using “ ondriya arasu” in all its communications. This attracted criticism mainly from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which heads the ruling NDA at the Centre.

According to Mr Ravi, the term “ ondriyam” to refer to the Union government would have been acceptable if there was no “lower- level social structure” called “ ondriyam” in the society.

Mr. Ravi said he himself used the term “Union government” often and there was no confusion about the fact that India is a Union of the States. The problem in Tamil Nadu was because the term “ ondriya arasu” is used in a “politically overloaded” manner in a “political game” of playing down [the importance of the Union government], he added.

To another question on the issue of learning Hindi, especially in Tamil Nadu, he said an ideal answer in the interview could be that it was always good to learn another language. Moreover, if the aspirants wanted to be more pleasing to the interview board, they could say that a working knowledge of Hindi would always be helpful to those getting into the civil services of the Union government as it is spoken by the single largest number of people in India.

Asked about tackling questions on issues of conflicts between the Union and State governments, he said the candidates should without doubt take the side of the Union since they were getting into the civil service of the Union government. However, he stressed the need for more polished answers to questions on issues in which there are differences between the Union government and the Supreme Court.

On the issue of entry of women to the Sabarimala shrine, he said his broader view was that matters of tradition and culture should not be disturbed as far as possible, if it was not harmful to anyone.

Mr. Ravi said it was important for the candidates not to be opinionated and not to speak like activists. He advised the candidates to be not critical of Union government’s policies in the interview as they would be considered potential civil servants. Acknowledging that policies might have drawbacks, he said the candidates could suggest improvements to make them better instead of being critical.