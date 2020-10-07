Union Health Ministry holds meeting with States

Chennai

07 October 2020 01:01 IST

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare held a meeting through video conferencing with all States on Tuesday. Officials said it was a review meeting with all States. Ayushman Bharat’s Health and Wellness Centres, non-communicable diseases, teleconsultation and COVID-19 were discussed during the meeting.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Mission Director of National Health Mission-Tamil Nadu K. Senthil Raj and Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T. S. Selvavinayagam were present in the meeting.

