Tamil Nadu

Union Health Ministry holds meeting with States

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare held a meeting through video conferencing with all States on Tuesday. Officials said it was a review meeting with all States. Ayushman Bharat’s Health and Wellness Centres, non-communicable diseases, teleconsultation and COVID-19 were discussed during the meeting.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Mission Director of National Health Mission-Tamil Nadu K. Senthil Raj and Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T. S. Selvavinayagam were present in the meeting.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2020 1:02:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/union-health-ministry-holds-meeting-with-states/article32786913.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story