Union govt. pensioners demand better health benefits

The National Coordination Committee of Pensioners Associations (NCCPA) has planned to stage a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding improvements in the Central Government Health Scheme, an increase in the monthly medical allowance, and restoration of certain benefits, among other things.

The NCCPA represents pensioners from various Union government departments, including post and telegraph, BSNL, railways, and income tax.

The pensioners, in their 16-point demand, want the Union Health Ministry to improve the Central Government Health Scheme by recruiting more doctors and filling up vacancies. “The CGHS had fixed rates for 1,890 tests and procedures in 2014, but empanelled private hospitals refuse treatment to pensioners as the rates are not feasible anymore. The government must periodically revise these rates,” P. Mohan, the president of the Tamil Nadu steering committee of the NCCPA, told the media here on Wednesday (November 6, 2024).

“The Union Health Minister, in the Budget session earlier this year, had informed Parliament that the report regarding the CGHS had been submitted by the committee. But nothing has happened yet,” Mr. Mohan added.

“Currently, pensioners are paid ₹1,000 as monthly medical allowance in non-CGHS areas. It must be increased to ₹3,000. The Parliament standing committee had recommended the hike,” said R. Elangovan, the vice president of the NCCPA.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union government impounded the dearness allowance/dearness relief of its employees and pensioners. The pensioners now want it restored. They also demanded that the railway concession that benefitted over 12 crore senior citizens be restored. The members wanted the commuted value of pension restored after 12 years instead of 15.

The pensioners demanded that the 8th Central Pay Commission be appointed immediately. They also wanted pension updation for BSNL pensioners from January 2017 with 15% fitment benefit as agreed by the BSNL management.

The members also wanted the Union government to restore the old pension scheme. The additional pension of 5% should be given on attaining the age of 65, 70, and 75 years as recommended by the parliamentary standing committee, the pensioners said. “There are 69 lakh pensioners. It will benefit around 68 lakh pensioners who are in the 60 to 75 age group,” Mr. Elangovan said.

