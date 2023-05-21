ADVERTISEMENT

Union govt. has rectified its mistake after 7 years, says Chidambaram on withdrawal of ₹2000 currency

May 21, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

The former Finance Minister said the Congress had vehemently opposed the introduction of the ₹2000 currency notes

L Srikrishna
L Srikrishna

P. Chidambaram said introducing ₹2000 currency notes was not only a mistake, but also a hasty move. File | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Veteran Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Sunday said he was happy that the BJP government at the Centre has withdrawn the ₹2000 denomination currency notes from circulation at least now.

Speaking to reporters in Karaikudi, he said the Congress had vehemently opposed the introduction of the ₹2000 currency notes then. Not listening to the observations of the Opposition, the BJP government went ahead with it stating that it was a move to curb the black money, he said.

The former FM further added that the government claimed that black money was in the denominations of ₹500 and ₹1000 and that they withdrew the denominations from circulation in 2016. Hence, they introduced ₹2000 currency notes. This was not only a mistake, but also a hasty move.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After a very short period, the Union government re-introduced new ₹500 currency realising that the people rejected or did not use ₹2000 currency notes in the markets. “I am sure and will not be surprised if the Centre re-introduced new Rs 1000 currency notes,” the former FM said and lamented that the government’s decisions had only confused the common man.

The Congress had insisted that it was a mistake to have withdrawn ₹500 from circulation then, Mr. Chidambaram said and added that instead of accepting that it was a hasty decision by the BJP to have introduced the ₹2000, they have now took it off from circulation. This is nothing but “Tuglak darbar”, he said.

Rajiv Gandhi remembered

Earlier, Mr. Chidambaram garlanded a statue of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Karaikudi marking the death anniversary and also inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by the Congress unit. A large number of public and Congress cadre donated blood and garlanded the portrait of Mr. Gandhi in the town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US