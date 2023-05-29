Union government trying to expedite completion of AIIMS Madurai, says Minister

May 29, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Monday said the Union government was trying to expedite the construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai before its planned completion date of March 2026.

Addressing journalists in Chennai after launching the month-long campaign planned by the BJP to showcase the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the past nine years, he said those questioning the delay should remember it was only after the incumbent government came to power that the number of AIIMS hospitals were increased significantly in the country.

Mr. Singh said India’s status going up in the global stage in the past nine years was the biggest achievement, which was in turn possible due to a number of initiatives taken up by the government. Stating that Mr. Modi had emerged as the tallest leader of the world, he believed the world leaders were looking to him for guidance and advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s growth in the past nine years should be seen in comparison to the situation prior to 2014, which he termed as a period of “desperation and pessimism”. According to him, 2014 marked the beginning of a journey from pessimism into optimism. Arguing that India has witnessed transformational progress in various fields, he said even in the space sector India was now as advanced as the United States or even better.

When asked about the promise of creating 2 crore jobs and the availability of data on how many have been created, Mr. Singh said job creation happened in both private and government sectors. He highlighted the jobs being offered through Rozgar Melas towards fulfilling the government’s promise of providing 10 lakh government jobs for the youth.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai elaborated on the achievements made in the last nine years in various sectors, especially towards the upliftment of power by building houses and toilets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT