Union government should conduct caste census, says TNCC chief

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Saturday said that the BJP government must conduct a caste census along with the population census, which should have been conducted in 2021. He also slammed the parties such as the PMK, which are demanding that the State government conduct the caste census instead of the Centre.

“According to the Indian Census Act of 1948, it is the Union government and not the State government that is responsible for conducting the population census. The demand by parties like the PMK that the State government conduct the census is a blatant act of political opportunism and an attempt to protect the BJP. The State governments can only collect data, not conduct the census. It is through the census conducted by the Union government that caste-based data can be gathered and reservations implemented,” he said.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai added that the Congress-led UPA II conducted the caste census along the population census in 2011 and a report on caste-based survey was submitted to the Union government but it has not been released.

“After the BJP came to power, no decision was made regarding this census, and in 2021, the Union government submitted a petition to the Supreme Court, citing various reasons for not being able to release the 2011 caste-based census. Moreover, the 2021 population census has also been delayed, which has led to a lack of reliable data necessary for the welfare and development programmes, negatively affecting the people,” he said. The 2021 census, if it had been conducted, would have ensured an additional 10 to 12 crore people receive free food grains, he said.

