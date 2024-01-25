GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union government did not support jallikattu at SC hearing: T.N. CM Stalin

January 25, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Wednesday that at the hearing of the jallikattu case in the Supreme Court, the Union government had said it did not recognise traditional sports such as rekla race and jallikattu.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Kalaignar Centenary Eruthazhuvuthal Arena at Keelakarai near Alanganallur in Madurai.

He also flagged off the first jallikattu event at the arena, which has built at a cost of ₹62.78 crore on about 66 acres.

Recalling the events in the past that had prevented jallikattu from being held, the Chief Minister said the DMK government, starting from the days of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, had been supporting the sport, which is part of the Tamil culture.

From 1974, when Karunanidhi conducted ‘Eruthazhuvuthal’ in Chennai to getting permission from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in 2006, after the sport was banned, the DMK had always done its bit, he recalled.

Since the DMK returned to power in 2022, Madurai district had received three major projects: Kalaignar Centenary Library, the Keeladi Museum and Kalaignar Centenary Eruthazhuvuthal Arena, he said. But the BJP government at the Centre did not complete the AIIMS project in Madurai, which was announced in 2015, he alleged.

Ministers I. Periyasamy; E.V. Velu; K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran; Thangam Thennarasu; P. Moorthy; S. Regupathy; K.R. Periakaruppan; R.S. Rajakannappan; K. Ramachandran; and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan; and Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena were among others present at the event.

