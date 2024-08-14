GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union government deceived Tamil Nadu by not allocating funds, says Vaiko

Published - August 14, 2024 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
MDMK general secretary Vaiko staging a demonstration in Chennai on Wednesday.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko staging a demonstration in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Wednesday alleged that the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre had deceived the people of Tamil Nadu by not allocating funds to Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget 2024.

Speaking at a protest organised by the party to condemn the Union government for not allocating funds to the State, Mr. Vaiko said, “The Narendra Modi government has deceived the people of Tamil Nadu by not allocating even a single rupee for the Chennai Metro Rail Phase II project, and towards the disaster relief for the floods in Chennai and Thoothukudi last year.”

Since the Telugu Desam Party and the Janata Dal (Secular) are in an alliance with the BJP, the Union government has allocated more funds to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, he contended.

He said the issue surrounding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was about State’s rights, and added: “More than 20 students have lost their lives because of NEET. The Union government is doing an injustice to the students.”

Mr. Vaiko further said that the dam proposed to be constructed by the Karnataka government across Cauvery River at Mekedatu would ruin the livelihood of farmers in Tamil Nadu.

The MDMK cadre raised slogans against the Union government during the protest.

