ADVERTISEMENT

Union Environment Ministry grants final approval for Kalaignar pen monument in Bay of Bengal; lays down 15 conditions

June 22, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

With this final approval, Tamil Nadu government may begin process of implementation of the project proposal

K. Lakshmi

Screengrab of a video showing the proposed design of Kalaignar pen monument. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Union Ministry of Environment has provided Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for the Tamil Nadu government’s proposal to construct Muthamizh Arignar Dr .Kalaignar pen monument in Bay of Bengal, off the Marina beach near Triplicane in Chennai, with 15 conditions.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter here

With this final approval, the State government may begin the process to implement the proposal.

In its letter to the Public Works Department granting approval for the proposal on June 19, the Union Ministry said the CRZ clearance was provided based on the recommendations of the Expert Appraisal Committee (CRZ) and Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | At sea, or not at sea

It has also noted that the Ministry may revoke or suspend the clearance if the implementation of the conditions were not found satisfactory.

ALSO READ
Ruckus at public hearing on Kalaignar Pen Memorial as activists raise concerns

The environment statement would have to be submitted to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board every year and the compliance of conditions need to be uploaded on PWD website.

The structure

The Department had proposed the pen monument to be 30-metre high and it would be spread over 8,551 sq.m. This would include pen pedestal, lattice bridge above beach and land and pedestrian pathway above sea.

The 7-metre wide bridge would be 290-metre long over the land and 360-metre long over the sea.

Conditions

Some of the conditions laid by the Union Ministry include no objection certificate from INS Adyar that is situated 800 metres away from the project site before the construction; monitoring of erosion and accretion studies should be done; reports on crowd management and emergency evacuation plans executed must be provided to the regional environment office.

Noting that any order or direction of court and Tribunal must be complied, the Ministry added the CRZ clearance letter is subject to the final order of the National Green Tribunal, southern zone.

Chennai-based Hubert Enviro Care Systems was the infrastructure and environmental consultant for the project. The PWD would prepare a detailed project report for executing the project based on the Ministry’s approval.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US