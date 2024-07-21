Union Budget: Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin lists out State’s wish list

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin listed out various railway- and road projects for Tamil Nadu in the wish list for the Union Budget (2024-25) that is scheduled to be presented in Parliament on July 23. This would be the first Union Budget by the BJP-led government in its third consecutive term.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The “expectations of people from Tamil Nadu” for the Union Budget included necessary funds for Chennai Metro Rail project (not sanctioned for three years) and a proposal for an elevated expressway between Tambaram and Chengalpattu,” Mr. Stalin said.

Sanction for Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail projects, necessary funds for various new railway projects already announced for implementation in Tamil Nadu, were among the Tamil Nadu-specific demands in the wish list.

“The expectation of the middle-class families for more than 10 years was that the burden of the income tax would be reduced,” Mr. Stalin said. He also said there was also expectations for increasing the unit cost for Prime Minister’s housing schemes both in rural and urban areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.