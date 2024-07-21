GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Budget: Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin lists out State’s wish list

“The “expectations of people from Tamil Nadu” for the Union Budget included necessary funds for Chennai Metro Rail project and a proposal for an elevated expressway between Tambaram and Chengalpattu,” CM Stalin said.

Updated - July 21, 2024 03:16 pm IST

Published - July 21, 2024 03:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin listed out various railway- and road projects for Tamil Nadu in the wish list for the Union Budget (2024-25) that is scheduled to be presented in Parliament on July 23. This would be the first Union Budget by the BJP-led government in its third consecutive term.

“The “expectations of people from Tamil Nadu” for the Union Budget included necessary funds for Chennai Metro Rail project (not sanctioned for three years) and a proposal for an elevated expressway between Tambaram and Chengalpattu,” Mr. Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin greets Mallikarjun Kharge on his birthday

Sanction for Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail projects, necessary funds for various new railway projects already announced for implementation in Tamil Nadu, were among the Tamil Nadu-specific demands in the wish list.

“The expectation of the middle-class families for more than 10 years was that the burden of the income tax would be reduced,” Mr. Stalin said. He also said there was also expectations for increasing the unit cost for Prime Minister’s housing schemes both in rural and urban areas.

