Union Budget disappointing, says Kamal Haasan

February 03, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Thursday termed the Union Budget “disappointing”, and said it did not have any measures for the poor. In a statement, he said the tax relief announced in the Budget would not benefit the middle class much. He pointed out that the Budget did not have any measures to control inflation and create job opportunities. Instead of boosting savings, it encourages spending and contains announcements that would benefit corporate sector. There are no Tamil Nadu-specific announcements, he added.