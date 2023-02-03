HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Budget disappointing, says Kamal Haasan

February 03, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Thursday termed the Union Budget “disappointing”, and said it did not have any measures for the poor. In a statement, he said the tax relief announced in the Budget would not benefit the middle class much. He pointed out that the Budget did not have any measures to control inflation and create job opportunities. Instead of boosting savings, it encourages spending and contains announcements that would benefit corporate sector. There are no Tamil Nadu-specific announcements, he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.