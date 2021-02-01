Union Budget disappointing for salaried class, says TN government transport staff federation

Madurai

01 February 2021 17:08 IST

The Union Budget 2021-22 has been a big disappointment to the salaried class with no relief given in income tax, said joint secretary of Tamil Nadu Government Transport Staff Federation, S. Sampath.

“At a time, when the salary level has fallen for the middle class due to the COVID-19 pandemic, any income tax concession would have been a big relief for them,” he said.

The announcement that people above 75 years of age need not file IT returns will benefit only a few people, he added.

While the demand of the trade unions has been to merge the four national general insurance companies, the Centre has ignored this with an eye to sell them one by one, Mr. Sampath said.