Unified Command Centre will function as COVID-19 War Room

It will be the nodal point to manage bed availability in govt. and private hospitals

The Unified Command Centre (UCC), which is already acting as a cross-departmental hub for COVID-19 control activities in the State, has been designated as the COVID-19 War Room.

The war room will act as the single nodal point and command centre for managing bed availability for both government and private hospitals, especially for critically ill patients requiring oxygen.

According to a press release, the Health Department had established the UCC at the Tamil Nadu office of the National Health Mission in the city on April 30 for coordination with all other line departments and directorates for effective management of hospitals beds, oxygen and other such resources for responding to the pandemic, especially in the Greater Chennai Corporation and adjacent districts.

Centralised response

On May 5, the Chief Minister announced that the State government would establish a COVID-19 War Room to monitor medical oxygen stock, vaccine requirement and bed availability.

With the UCC being designated as the war room, the oxygen cylinder requirements in private hospitals will also be coordinated through it with the support of the State Drug Controller. Through the 104 health helpline and social media, it will reach out and address the needs of the public during the second wave of the pandemic.

It will provide support to manage COVID-19 bed capacity and ensure the availability of oxygen in both government and private hospitals. It will also analyse, assess and forecast State-specific data on COVID-19 crisis and communicate accurate information to the government in a timely manner for taking data-driven decision making, according to the release.