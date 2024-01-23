UNHCR, SICCI to support T.N. governments’ initiatives in promoting self-reliance of Sri Lankan Tamils

January 23, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) with the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) to address the needs of refugees by fostering collaboration with industries and other stakeholders.

The LoU was signed in the presence of the Tamil Nadu’s Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils B. Krishnamoorthy, UNHCR India’s chief of mission Areti Sianni and SICCI’s senior vice-president N. Shiva Shankar.

The focus of the LoU is self-reliance of refugees, promotion of employment opportunities, capacity building and support for business development. It is aimed at providing learning opportunities and enhancing the skills of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, an official release from the UNHCR said.

Ms. Sianni hoped the collaboration between UNHCR and SICCI would play a crucial role in long-term solutions and the inclusion of refugees in the job market in line with the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on solutions for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.

Mr. Shiva Shankar said the SICCI’s partnership with UNHCR would explore all possibilities for the betterment of refugee participation and improvement in their self-reliance initiatives. Mr. Krishnamoorthy expressed his support for mapping refugee talents for apprenticeship and other opportunities.

